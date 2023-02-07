Staffing Co. Says Ex-Recruiter Brought Trade Secrets To Rival

By Hayley Fowler (February 7, 2023, 6:46 PM EST) -- The former recruitment manager for a staffing company in the construction industry bolted with thousands of confidential files before joining a competitor in violation of her noncompete agreement, according to a federal lawsuit filed in North Carolina....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS