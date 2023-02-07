Samsung Says Insurer Shorted Chip Plant On $400M Uri Claim

By Riley Murdock (February 7, 2023, 7:51 PM EST) -- A Samsung unit sued Factory Mutual Insurance Co. over more than $400 million in Winter Storm Uri-related damage to its Texas semiconductor chip manufacturing facility, accusing the insurer of scheming to systematically lowball claims stemming from the February 2021 storm....

