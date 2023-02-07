Fed's Climate Risk Management Pitch Gets Divided Feedback

By Sarah Jarvis (February 7, 2023, 9:12 PM EST) -- The Federal Reserve's recent proposed guidance on climate risk management for large banks has garnered a range of reactions from trade groups and advocacy organizations, whose feedback runs the gamut from decrying the proposal as overly burdensome to calling for even stronger measures....

