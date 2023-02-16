DOL's Top Lawyer Says Precedent Guides Its Rulemaking

By Jon Steingart (February 16, 2023, 4:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's chief legal officer told attorneys Thursday the agency is working on an independent contractor rule that closely follows court precedent and an overtime rule that thwarts erosion of labor standards as salaries rise over time....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS