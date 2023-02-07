7th Circ. Won't Rehear Janus-Based Fight For Dues Recovery

By Emily Brill (February 7, 2023, 7:53 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit said Tuesday that it will not rethink tossing an Illinois teacher's bid to use the U.S. Supreme Court's Janus decision to recover union dues, letting stand a holding that the 2018 high court ruling isn't applicable to the present case....

