Voyager Judge Agrees To Appoint Ch. 11 Fee Examiner

By Rick Archer (February 7, 2023, 4:39 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge said Tuesday that he would appoint an examiner to look at professional fees in Voyager Digital Holdings' Chapter 11 case after Voyager creditors and the U.S. Trustee's Office said one would be helpful in sifting through the case's legal bills....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS