Pot Co. Litigant Says Data Wipes Not Worth $2.2 Million Fine

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 8, 2023, 4:32 PM EST) -- An investor who leveled fraud charges against the operator of California-based cannabis venture Bloom Farms did not intentionally destroy evidence during his Delaware Chancery Court litigation and should not be forced to pay the company's $2.2 million attorneys fees, his attorney told Delaware's Supreme Court Wednesday....

