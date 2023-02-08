Ga. Mining Co. Claims Contract Allows Suit For Negligence

By Peter McGuire (February 8, 2023, 7:39 PM EST) -- A Georgia mining company has told a federal judge in the Peach State that its agreement with an environmental consultant accused of bungling an assessment of a mineral processing plant doesn't shield the consultant from legal action and that state law forbids the consulting firm's breach of contract counterclaim for legal fees....

