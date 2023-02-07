Ionis Shareholders Come Together In Del. Pay Suit Deal

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 7, 2023, 8:53 PM EST) -- Two Ionis Pharmaceutical Inc. shareholders have reached an agreement to end their derivative suits in Delaware Chancery Court over allegedly excessive director pay, filing a revised settlement Tuesday to address the court's concerns about a contested settlement it rejected in September....

