NotPetya Triggers War Exclusion, Insurers Tell NJ Panel

By Josh Liberatore (February 8, 2023, 7:29 PM EST) -- Property policies' war exclusions were designed to apply to any type of nation-state attack, including cyber events, insurers told a New Jersey appellate panel Wednesday in a battle over whether Merck & Co. has coverage for $1.4 billion in losses stemming from a 2017 cyberattack....

