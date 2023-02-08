Frasers Nears Finalizing £47.5M Deal For 5 JD Sports Brands

By Dawood Fakhir (February 8, 2023, 3:50 PM GMT) -- Frasers Group PLC said on Wednesday that it has completed the purchase of five premium fashion brands from rival retailer JD Sports out of the 15 it agreed to buy in December for up to £47.5 million ($57.3 million)....

