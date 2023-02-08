Fed. Circ. Says USPTO Director Not Tied To IPR Deadlines

By Jasmin Jackson (February 8, 2023, 8:33 PM EST) -- --- GA SLOTTING--The Federal Circuit has backed the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's decision not to review two board determinations that claims that were challenged in two CyWee Group Ltd. motion sensor patents are invalid, finding Wednesday that the USPTO's decision wasn't untimely....

