5th Circ. Hears Debate On Police Reports And Defamation

By Catherine Marfin (February 8, 2023, 3:51 PM EST) -- Attorneys for a delivery truck driver and the former parent company of Bath & Body Works Inc. and Victoria's Secret debated Wednesday whether a police report made about a private individual can be considered defamatory, with attorneys for the parent company telling the Fifth Circuit that a report made by two employees to Louisiana police about the driver possibly stealing merchandise is "not necessarily" the same as "saying 'This man is a criminal.'"...

