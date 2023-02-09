Siemens Fined £1.4M Over Worker's Death At Rail Depot

By Ashish Sareen (February 9, 2023, 4:55 PM GMT) -- A criminal court has fined Siemens PLC £1.4 million ($1.7 million) after a health and safety breach caused the death of a self-employed contractor when a traction motor fell on him at the company's train care site in London....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS