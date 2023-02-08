EU Clears $5.7B Construction Chemical Deal With Unit Sale

By Matthew Perlman (February 8, 2023, 6:11 PM EST) -- Europe's competition enforcer on Wednesday cleared Swiss chemical and materials supplier Sika's planned $5.7 billion purchase of MBCC Group, conditioned on the sale of a global business unit that had also raised concerns in the United Kingdom....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS