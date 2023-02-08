5th Circ. Grills Union Over Arbitrator's Deadline Ruling

By Jessica Mach (February 8, 2023, 10:18 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Wednesday tried to suss out how much time a collective bargaining agreement gave the Communications Workers of America to escalate an employee grievance, asking the union's attorney at one point whether an arbitrator abused her discretion by ruling the union had missed its deadline....

