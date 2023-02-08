DOJ's New Cooperation Carrots May Not Whet Cos.' Appetites

By Sarah Jarvis (February 8, 2023, 10:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's latest updates to its corporate criminal enforcement policies may motivate companies to self-disclose misconduct in specific circumstances, but their impact will likely be limited without further guidance or examples of how they play out in practice, experts said....

