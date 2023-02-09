Why General Liability Carriers Are Wary Of SEC Climate Rule

By Eric Scheiner (February 9, 2023, 5:09 PM EST) -- While many articles have discussed the potential impact of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's proposed rule on climate-related disclosures for companies, their management and professional lines insurers with a focus on financial disclosures, there are also areas of concern for general liability insurers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS