Fed. Circ. Mulls Amgen-Sandoz Psoriasis Drug Dispute

By Nadia Dreid (February 8, 2023, 8:57 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit spend part of its morning Wednesday parsing the definition of "a difference in degree not in kind" in order to decide whether a lower court had erred by tossing out two Amgen patents covering a plaque psoriasis medication but leaving two others that create a "patent estate" around the medication....

