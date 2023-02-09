Globus Medical, NuVasive Combine In $3.1B All-Stock Merger

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (February 9, 2023, 12:49 PM EST) -- Goodwin Procter-led Globus Medical, a medical device manufacturer focused on musculoskeletal solutions, and Wachtell Lipton-led NuVasive, a spine technology innovation company, announced on Thursday that they have agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction with an equity value of $3.1 billion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS