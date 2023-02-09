Weil Gotshal Guides Kainos Capital's $1B Fund III

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (February 9, 2023, 2:31 PM EST) -- Kainos Capital, a middle-market private equity firm focused on the food and consumer sectors, announced on Thursday that it closed its third fund — advised by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP — with over $1 billion in capital commitments, one-third of which has already been invested....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS