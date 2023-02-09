THC False Ad Plaintiffs Oppose Dismissal Conditions

By Mike Curley (February 9, 2023, 5:56 PM EST) -- A group of plaintiffs who had sued several cannabis-related companies alleging they'd falsely advertised the THC levels in their products is asking an Arkansas federal judge to change her order dismissing the case, saying she abused her discretion by requiring them to refile the case in federal court....

