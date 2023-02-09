Enviros Ask To Back Up BLM In Wyo. Oil Leasing Suits

By Ali Sullivan (February 9, 2023, 10:04 PM EST) -- A slew of conservation groups want in on three federal lawsuits filed by oil industry groups and the state of Wyoming challenging paused oil and gas leasing, saying the U.S. Department of Interior's Bureau of Land Management has broad authority in determining the timing and scope of the lease auctions....

