Ga. Judge Axes Welcome Center Employee's Bias Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (February 9, 2023, 9:50 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge freed the Georgia Department of Economic Development and three of its employees from all claims in a suit filed against them by a former employee who alleged she was discriminated and retaliated against due to her race, disabilities and need for medical leave....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS