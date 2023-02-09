Chippewa Prof's Race Bias Suit Heads To SC Federal Court

By Joyce Hanson (February 9, 2023, 9:26 PM EST) -- Erskine College has moved a Chippewa psychology professor's civil rights lawsuit to South Carolina federal court from a county court, saying the therapist's claims that the college subjected her to a more rigorous hiring process than it would to non-Native educators belong there....

