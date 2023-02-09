10th Circ. Seeks Clarity On Overstock.com Crypto Offering

By Jessica Corso (February 9, 2023, 10:15 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit on Thursday questioned attorneys for Overstock.com Inc. and its former executives over why the company pulled the plug on a plan to pay shareholders using cryptocurrency as the appellate court tries to decide whether to revive a lawsuit claiming the "ruse" was intended to squeeze short sellers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS