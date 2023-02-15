Transportation Group Of The Year: Sullivan & Cromwell

By Mike Curley (February 15, 2023, 2:03 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP shepherded Electrify America and Volkswagen Group through a $450 million investment, warded off antitrust claims against Volkswagen, and advised Canadian Pacific Railway in its $31 billion acquisition of railroad Kansas City Southern last year, earning it a spot as one of Law360's 2022 Transportation Groups of the Year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS