Science Doesn't Back Title 42, Ex-CDC Officials Tell Justices

By Rae Ann Varona (February 10, 2023, 11:14 PM EST) -- Former officials of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention backed a bid by the federal government and a group of asylum-seekers to stop Republican-led states from defending the Title 42 border policy, telling the U.S. Supreme Court that neither science nor public health considerations warranted the policy in the first place....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS