Feds Seek Prison In Ex-Conn. State Rep. Fraud Case

By Christine DeRosa (February 10, 2023, 4:54 PM EST) -- A former Connecticut state representative and political consultant who pled guilty to conspiring to defraud a New Haven probate judge candidate in 2017 may spend 10 months in federal prison if the judge accepts a recommendation from U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery....

