Rival Drops Antitrust Suit Against Swedish Match

By Matthew Perlman (February 10, 2023, 5:41 PM EST) -- Dryft Sciences LLC will drop its lawsuit in California federal court accusing tobacco company Swedish Match North America LLC of using baseless litigation to drive Dryft out of the market for nicotine pouch products, as part of a broader agreement between the companies....

