Conn. Docs Not Liable For Pot User's Lies About PTSD

By Mike Curley (February 10, 2023, 1:37 PM EST) -- A Connecticut appeals court won't let the father of a young man pursue malpractice claims against a physician and psychologist who granted his son a prescription for medicinal cannabis, saying the son's alleged injuries are his own fault for lying to them to get diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder....

