Green Groups Can Intervene In Oil Leasing Suits, Judge Says

By Ali Sullivan (February 10, 2023, 8:18 PM EST) -- A Wyoming judge has agreed to allow 17 conservation groups to intervene in suits brought by oil industry groups and the state of Wyoming against the U.S. Department of the Interior and its Bureau of Land Management over paused oil and gas leasing....

