Atty Says Ex-Soccer Club Owner Tried To 'Humiliate' Saudi

By Ronan Barnard (February 10, 2023, 7:49 PM GMT) -- A partner at Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP told a court on Friday that the ex-owner of an English soccer club who is suing him for negligence instructed the firm to "throw the kitchen sink" at a Saudi prince in a lawsuit over the team's sale....

