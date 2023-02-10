Feds, Enviro Groups Defend North Dakota Oil Lease Sales Halt

By Madeline Lyskawa (February 10, 2023, 4:27 PM EST) -- The Biden administration urged a North Dakota federal judge to reject the state's request to force the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to hold oil and gas lease sales in the state, saying North Dakota is asking for too much too soon, with little to back up its argument....

