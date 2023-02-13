Investor In Genomic Test Co. SPAC Sues Its Board In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (February 13, 2023, 3:40 PM EST) -- Investors in special purpose acquisition company CM Life Sciences Holdings have sued in Delaware's Court of Chancery for alleged missing or misleading disclosures in the lead-up to the take-public merger and immediate value plunge of clinical data and genomics company Sema4 Holdings in July 2021....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS