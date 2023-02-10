PayPal Says CFPB Closed University Loans Investigation

By Sarah Jarvis (February 10, 2023, 10:33 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has closed a probe into PayPal's credit product being used by for-profit universities to offer a form of student loans without federal oversight, the fintech company disclosed in a Friday regulatory filing....

