Vodafone Can't Scrap Orders After Patent Nixed

By Alex Baldwin (February 10, 2023, 7:11 PM GMT) -- An appeals court refused Friday to overturn orders requiring Vodafone to pay IPCom's costs for winning an infringement case against the telecom giant, even after the patent was found to be invalid by the European Patent Office....

