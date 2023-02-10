Ga. Courts Spent $10M In Pandemic Relief Funds In 2022

By Emily Johnson (February 10, 2023, 4:02 PM EST) -- The Judicial Council of Georgia has reimbursed state courts more than $10 million in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds for grant spending in 2022, but more than $34 million remains on the table as judicial circuits have less than three weeks to apply for those funds, court officials said Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS