6th Circ. Backs Memphis Dept.'s Win In Retaliation Suit

By Grace Elletson (February 10, 2023, 7:28 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit said Friday that the Memphis, Tennessee, public works department was rightly awarded a win in a Black ex-crewman's suit alleging he was blocked from jobs for complaining that a supervisor harassed him, ruling the former worker didn't back up his claims with evidence....

