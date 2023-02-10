Man Who Blamed BLM For Arson Hoax Asks For Probation

By Ivan Moreno (February 10, 2023, 5:22 PM EST) -- A man who vandalized and set fire to his own property and then claimed leftists did it because his camper had a Trump 2020 flag asked a Minnesota federal judge Friday for probation, attributing his conduct to the stress of COVID-19 lockdowns and feeling attacked for his political beliefs....

