Third Vape Seller Tossed From Cake Counterfeit Suit

By Mike Curley (February 13, 2023, 2:22 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has thrown out claims against a seller that was allegedly part of a nationwide scheme to sell counterfeit versions of AK Futures LLC's Cake-branded Delta-8 THC vape products, saying AK Futures never properly served the seller the complaint....

