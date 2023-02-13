Ohio Man Accused Of Defrauding Investors, Family

By Ryan Harroff (February 13, 2023, 2:35 PM EST) -- A federal grand jury has indicted a suburban Cleveland resident accused of running a yearslong Ponzi scheme that allegedly defrauded 99 investors, including his own parents, whom the indictment says suffered losses but also unknowingly had their bills paid with their son's ill-gotten gains....

