Chancery OKs Astrotech Vote Settlement, $290K Class Fee

By Jeff Montgomery (February 13, 2023, 8:20 PM EST) -- Detection technology company Astrotech Corp.and its stockholders secured Delaware Court of Chancery approval Monday for a settlement that includes $290,000 for attorney fees, as well as the validation of a contested share increase in exchange for corporate oversight reforms aimed at preventing a repeat of alleged vote-tallying errors....

