Alice Dooms GeoComply's Sports Betting Patent Suit In Del.

By David Steele (February 13, 2023, 9:34 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit judge sitting in Delaware has dismissed geolocation giant GeoComply's infringement suit after finding the patent invalid under Alice, in a win for smaller, newer competitor XPoint and for geolocation services eager to get in on the ever-growing online gaming business....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS