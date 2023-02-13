Top Bank Trade Exec Rattles Litigation Saber At 'Rogue' CFPB

By Jon Hill (February 13, 2023, 6:40 PM EST) -- The head of the nation's largest banking industry trade group vowed Monday to fight back against perceived regulatory overreach by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, hinting at the possibility of a lawsuit if the agency moves forward with a proposal to reduce credit card late fees....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS