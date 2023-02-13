Orrick Hires Ex-Morgan Lewis Employment Veteran In Calif.

By Emily Lever (February 13, 2023, 4:43 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP announced Monday it has hired a longtime labor and employment litigation partner from Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, bolstering both the firm's litigation bench and its family ties in its Silicon Valley office, where she will be joining two daughters who are also attorneys....

