Hedge Fund Loses Fight With Broker Over Finder's Fees

By Christopher Crosby (February 13, 2023, 5:32 PM GMT) -- Appellate justices on Monday rejected a hedge fund's bid to scuttle findings that it owes a broker $3.8 million in unpaid introductory fees after concluding that a change in name in their contract didn't bring an end to their contractual liabilities....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS