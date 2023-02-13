Panel Revives Educators' Fight Over 50-Year Service Contract

By Peter McGuire (February 13, 2023, 4:37 PM EST) -- A county school board in northeast Georgia will be able to pursue its lawsuit with a nearby city over an education tax sharing agreement after the Peach State court of appeals ruled Monday that the county could show the arrangement would not violate the state constitution....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS