Meta Seeks To Cut Down Texas AG's Biometric Privacy Suit

By Allison Grande (February 13, 2023, 10:58 PM EST) -- Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. is pushing to whittle down a deception claim that the Texas attorney general is pressing in his lawsuit accusing the company of unlawfully collecting users' biometric information, arguing that allowing the state to recover civil penalties for nonusers would lead to "absurd results."...

