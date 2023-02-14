Mont. Tribe Seeks Halt To Enforcement Of Proof-Of-Vax Ban

By Ali Sullivan (February 14, 2023, 5:27 PM EST) -- The Blackfeet Nation is backing a preliminary injunction bid from the quasi-governmental Glacier County Regional Port Authority seeking to halt the Montana Human Rights Bureau from enforcing the state's ban on COVID-19 vaccination requirements on tribal lands, saying the move would violate its sovereignty....

